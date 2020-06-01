Northland Securities Increases Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Price Target to $6.00

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Northland Securities from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 151.05% from the company’s current price.

MNLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of MNLO stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.20. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $17,456,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,693,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 4,061.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 935,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

