Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Schlumberger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Schlumberger stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

