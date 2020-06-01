Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Cut by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

NYSE:NSC opened at $178.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

