Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cleveland Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,474. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 65.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Nordstrom by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordstrom by 143.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 872,014 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 34.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Nordstrom by 6.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.