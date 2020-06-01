Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $12.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $678.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,299,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,316,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 959,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 344,628 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $2,390,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 23,518.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

