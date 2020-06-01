Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,724 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.63. 1,361,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,897. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

