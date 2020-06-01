New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 370.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,277,000 after buying an additional 60,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.78. 206,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,968,936. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

