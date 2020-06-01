Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives $3.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $283.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.72.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

