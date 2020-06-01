Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens began coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Neogen stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.74. Neogen has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,280,805.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,263,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,253 shares of company stock worth $2,600,646. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Neogen by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neogen by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

