Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

JPM traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,968,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $296.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

