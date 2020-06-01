Needham & Company LLC Raises Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $34.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen lowered Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.26.
Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $32.96.
In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
