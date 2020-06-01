Needham & Company LLC Raises Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $34.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen lowered Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.26.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

