Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stake Lessened by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169,841 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Nautilus worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 18.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLS. Roth Capital began coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $93.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $245,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,150.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.