Morgan Stanley Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $29.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

