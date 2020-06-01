Morgan Stanley Lowers Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $16.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

