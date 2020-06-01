Morgan Stanley Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $16.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $17.61 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Pure Storage by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.