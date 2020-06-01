Morgan Stanley Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $173.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.53.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $197.31 on Friday. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $599,925.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,925.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Okta by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.