Morgan Stanley Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $85.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Odeon Capital Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.94.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $99.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917. 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after buying an additional 175,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.