Morgan Stanley Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $33.50

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $33.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.26.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
