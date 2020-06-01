Morgan Stanley Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $33.50

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $33.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

