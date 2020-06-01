Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $75.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Monster Beverage traded as high as $72.81 and last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 195578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNST. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $1,024,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at $895,759.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,647 shares of company stock worth $14,661,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

