Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Increased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,661,651 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $72.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

