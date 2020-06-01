Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.54.

MDB stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,161. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.33.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,969,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,859,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,716,732 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mongodb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

