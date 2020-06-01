Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 62.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,538 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moneygram International were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MGI. Barclays dropped their target price on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneygram International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.41.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Moneygram International Inc has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

