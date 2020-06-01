Moin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $315.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. Moin has a market cap of $34,404.83 and $315.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. In the last week, Moin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002358 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000442 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Moin

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,222,537 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

