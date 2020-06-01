Mizuho Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $178.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OKTA. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.53.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA opened at $197.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -109.26 and a beta of 1.07. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $196.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,174 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $599,925.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,925.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Okta by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Okta by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Okta by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.