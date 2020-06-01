Mixin Price Hits $152.41 on Major Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $152.41 or 0.01593260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a market capitalization of $78.59 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 155% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00217847 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,655 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

