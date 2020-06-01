Mithril Reaches One Day Volume of $6.82 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Mithril has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,265,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.