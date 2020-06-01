MINDOL (MIN) Achieves Market Cap of $460.73 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, MINDOL has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00028269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market cap of $460.73 million and approximately $215,109.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00814355 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00198381 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000805 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

