Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Cap of $4.83 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Metronome has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $28,002.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004776 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $20.33 and $24.43.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.02039103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181489 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00035306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,037,031 coins and its circulating supply is 10,560,357 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $24.68 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

