MenaPay Reaches One Day Volume of $86,525.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $511,292.16 and $86,525.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.02036872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000782 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00035306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,879,206 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

