MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 105.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 138,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,053 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

NYSE MKC opened at $175.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $180.38.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

