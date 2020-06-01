Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 519,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 97,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.84. The stock had a trading volume of 575,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,110. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $302.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

