Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Stake Lifted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,845 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.67% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after purchasing an additional 888,585 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,837,000 after buying an additional 2,827,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 596,345 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,220,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of MGY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.60. 8,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

