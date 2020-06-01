MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.46.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $945.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.71.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 592,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

