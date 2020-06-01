Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

CLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.