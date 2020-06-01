Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $311.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $280.00 to $311.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.39.

LULU traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,511. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $301.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.62 and its 200-day moving average is $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

