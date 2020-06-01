Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Tops $17.67 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Loom Network has a total market cap of $17.67 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,462,388 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

