Lamden (TAU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,499.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $12,499.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028194 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

