Lake Street Capital Cuts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $50.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of NetApp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $43.43. 11,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

