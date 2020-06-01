Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,023 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.35% of Knoll worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,060,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 108,838 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Knoll by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of KNL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,848. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $534.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

