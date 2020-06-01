KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in KLA by 1,582.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 705,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,474,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KLA by 3,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $7,721,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $174.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.