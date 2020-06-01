Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $903,882.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,750,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

