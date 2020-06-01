KeyCorp Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $100.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.94.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI opened at $91.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917. 16.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.