Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/28/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

5/27/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

5/24/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

5/20/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

5/14/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

5/8/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

5/6/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/15/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

4/13/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.52. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $186,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,920.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,313,000 after purchasing an additional 557,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,487,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,381,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.