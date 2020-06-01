Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Matthey from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.55. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

