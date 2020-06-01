J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJM. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.92.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $115.05. 11,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $252,840 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

