iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 8,290.4% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

