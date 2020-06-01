iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.10% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWK. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,475. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

