iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,518 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $81.96 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.