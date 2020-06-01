iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Position Cut by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,868,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $51.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

