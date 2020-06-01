IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.32 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One IQeon token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00010129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Token Store and YoBit. IQeon has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $44,672.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQeon has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.02036872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000782 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00035306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

